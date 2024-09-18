Police Allowed to Hold ‘Passy Ma Trevor’ in KES.350 Million Fraud Case

Kasarani Sub County detectives have received a 30-day custodial order from the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Makadara, allowing them to continue holding Pascaline Peter, the main suspect in a multi-million Shylock and real estate fraud case. This complex scheme has affected over 300 Kenyans who lost significant amounts of money, leading to a wave of complaints and investigations.

Pascaline Peter, also known as Passy Ma Trevor, has been accused of defrauding unsuspecting individuals by promising substantial returns on investments through her real estate firm, Pafrim Investments Ltd. Following her arrest, detectives have recorded statements from more than sixty victims, with the expectation that this number could quadruple as investigations progress.

The joint operation, involving detectives from both DCI headquarters and the Kasarani branch, culminated in Peter’s capture after she reportedly fled, taking with her approximately Kshs 350 million from her victims. This elaborate scheme involved convincing individuals to deposit large sums of money into four different bank accounts across Equity Bank, Coop Bank, Stanbic Bank, and Kingdom Bank, promising returns of up to 30% per month.

Once the payments were made, Peter allegedly switched off her mobile phone and went into hiding, leaving her victims in despair. Many individuals realized they had fallen victim to a Ponzi scheme that cost them dearly. Consequently, they united to file complaints with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), prompting the authorities to launch an extensive investigation that eventually led to Peter being located in her hideout in Kantafu, Machakos County.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the 36-year-old displayed a lavish lifestyle on her social media platforms, which contributed to her ability to attract and defraud over 200 individuals. So far, 106 formal complaints have been lodged against her, and detectives are diligently working to gather comprehensive evidence to ensure a solid case is presented in court.

As the investigations continue, authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and cautious of similar fraudulent schemes to protect themselves from financial losses.

The case highlights the importance of conducting due diligence before investing money, particularly in ventures promising unusually high returns. With ongoing efforts to bring Pascaline Peter to justice, investigators hope to serve as a warning against such deceptive practices in the future.