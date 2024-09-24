Kasmuel Challenges Wamuchomba to Name Corruption Figures in Kenya Kwanza Government

Gen Z activist Kasmuel McOure criticized Githunguri MP Gathoni wa Muchomba on Monday, September 23, for failing to identify those responsible for corruption in the Kenya Kwanza Government.

Kasmuel likened the legislator to social media users who threaten to reveal crucial information but ultimately back down.

“Wamuchomba, here you sound like one of those Twitter figures who threaten to expose but never deliver. You talk about naming and shaming, but when it’s time to back your words, you give us an ill-written poem instea,” he stated.

He also accused Wamuchomba of dishonesty regarding the politics of betrayal, asserting that she benefits from such politics.

“You discuss the politics of betrayal as if that’s not what got you into power. Didn’t Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua say the other night that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had warned you guys?” he asked.

Kasmuel further alleged that the Githunguri legislator promotes tribal politics. “All you’re doing, roaming the country with the DP, is a despicable version of ‘mtu wetu’ politricks,” he remarked.

The activist also questioned Wamuchomba’s credibility for not naming those allegedly plotting to impeach Gachagua, challenging how she could be trusted to expose those who truly matter.

“If you can’t even name those involved in trivialities like the DP’s impeachment rumors, how can we trust you to expose the ones who really matter?” Kasmuel argued.

Additionally, he challenged Wamuchomba to identify those implicated in the alleged corruption surrounding the JKIA-Adani deal, the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and other critical issues. His comments responded to Wamuchomba’s remarks during her appearance on Citizen TV that same day.