Kalonzo Musyoka: Ruto Should Focus on School Safety, Not Impeachment Distractions

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has committed to opposing any impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a post on his official X account on Thursday, September 26, 2024, shortly after attending a memorial service for the victims of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy, Kalonzo asserted that the forthcoming impeachment motion is part of the government’s strategy to distract Kenyans.

He criticized President William Ruto, who is currently attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) abroad, for failing to console the families of the 21 pupils who lost their lives in the fire.

Kalonzo further argued that the government has misplaced its priorities by allowing Ruto’s allies to push for the impeachment instead of focusing on solutions to prevent future school fire tragedies.

“It is very unfortunate that instead of consoling with the families of the 21 precious angels who perished in the tragic Hillside Endarasha Academy fire, Ruto is busy racking up frequent flier miles. Instead of directing his efforts towards strengthening the schools safety system to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again, Ruto has allowed his henchmen to distract the country with an Impeachment Motion against his Deputy Assistant,” Kalonzo wrote.

Additionally, Kalonzo condemned the government for not addressing the controversy surrounding the Adani Group’s plan to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

He also accused President Ruto of undermining the opposition rather than tackling critical national issues.

“Instead of addressing the Adani heist, and those behind the blatant attempt to take control of key security and strategic infrastructure, Ruto’s priority is to capture the Opposition. As the Government in Waiting, we will not allow these distractions including an Impeachment Motion against the Deputy President to pass unopposed,” Kalonzo added.