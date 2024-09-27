Five Gachagua Allies Face Criminal Charges Over June 2024 Protests

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to charge five individuals accused of orchestrating and funding youth-led anti-government protests in June.

The individuals, who are allies of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, include MPs Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi alias Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), James Mwangi Gakuya (Embakasi North), Martin Deric Ngunjiri Wambugu (former Nyeri MP), George Theuri (former Embakasi West MP), and Pius G. Munene.

Wambugu serves as a political advisor in the Deputy President’s office, while Theuri is the youth advisor. Munene holds the position of private secretary to the Deputy President.

In a letter dated September 26, the DCI informed the ODPP that investigations were launched after receiving intelligence on the planning, mobilizing, and financing of violent protests that took place on June 25, 2024.

According to the letter by Abdalla Komesha, the Director of Investigations at the DCI headquarters, the two MPs and their aides were implicated after holding multiple meetings at Hotel Boulevard in Nairobi.

The DCI noted that Mwangi and Gakuya were summoned on July 31, 2024, to record their statements but refused to surrender their mobile phones for forensic analysis. This refusal led to the need for court intervention.

The DCI is pushing for charges against Mwangi, Gakuya, Theuri, Wambugu, and Munene for conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 393 of the Penal Code. Additionally, the DCI seeks to charge Mwangi with soliciting or inciting others to commit an offense under Section 391 of the Penal Code, as well as with money laundering violations under Sections 3, 4, and 7 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Efforts are underway to obtain financial records from the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), Safaricom, and various banks involved in the alleged transactions.

The ODPP is currently reviewing the case file before proceeding with further action.