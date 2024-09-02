How County Officials Fabricated Committees to Embezzle Funds Through False Allowances

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating a corruption case in Baringo County, where top County Assembly officials are suspected of embezzling public funds.

Ignatius Wekesa, the EACC South Rift Regional Manager, confirmed that the suspects will appear at the commission’s office in Nakuru on Monday for questioning.

Reports indicate that the officials created extra committees and split two existing ones, resulting in six new committees that exceed the legal limit. The commission stated, “This scheme was designed to embezzle public funds, as each committee member is entitled to sitting allowances.”

Additionally, the officials allegedly claimed subsistence allowances for events that never occurred.

Those summoned for questioning include the Baringo County Assembly Speaker, Clerk, Deputy Clerk, Director of Finance and Accounting, and Committee Clerks. They are expected to appear before EACC detectives in Nakuru this week.

In a related investigation, suspects from Nakuru County will also appear before the commission for their involvement in a Kes. 27 million procurement fraud concerning sports kits and equipment. In this case, companies allegedly owned by top county officials received contracts and payments for supplying substandard equipment.

Furthermore, the EACC will investigate suspects from Bomet County for their alleged embezzlement of public funds in the procurement of Kes. 373 million worth of road construction equipment.