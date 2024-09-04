Applications Now Open for Youth in Agribusiness: Join the ENABLE Program

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, through the State Department for Crop Development, has invited applications for the Empowering Novel Agribusiness-Led Employment (ENABLE) Youth Kenya program.

In an advertisement released on September 3, the department outlined the program’s objectives, which include creating jobs, enhancing food security and nutrition, generating income, and improving the livelihoods of youth in both urban and rural areas.

The announcement highlighted the program’s focus on recruiting suitable agripreneurs as incubatees who will receive training and support in various agricultural value chains.

“ENABLE Youth Kenya Program is currently seeking suitable agripreneurs as incubatees to be trained and empowered within the supported value chains via a countrywide recruitment exercise. Agribusiness ideas must be innovative and novel,” stated the advertisement.

The program encompasses the entire agriculture value chain, including production, processing, value addition, input supplies, and marketing. Specific targeted value chains include poultry, vegetables, dairy, beef, pasture, mushrooms, pigs, and fish.

The recruitment will focus on two categories: standard incubators and accelerator incubators.

Youth Incubatee Applications

Youth agripreneurs who wish to become incubatees must have an annual turnover of less than Kes. 500,000. They must also be willing and available to receive capacity building and/or funding to achieve economic viability.

Standard incubatees must have operated their businesses for at least twelve months and will undergo incubation and training for a period of 3 to 6 months. Additionally, applicants must hold a Diploma or Degree from a recognized institution.

Accelerated Incubatee

The accelerated incubator category targets youth agripreneurs with actively running agribusiness ventures that have an annual turnover exceeding Kes. 500,000.

According to the notice, these incubatees must also be open to capacity building and/or funding to upscale their businesses. Furthermore, the businesses must have been in operation for more than twelve months and will undergo incubation and training for a period not exceeding six months.

Applicants must hold a Certificate, Diploma, or Degree from a recognized institution.

Requirements for Application

To apply, candidates must be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 35 years and possess a National ID. They are required to submit relevant educational certificates based on the incubation category (Standard or Accelerator), along with a KRA PIN Certificate and a certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau.

Moreover, applicants must submit a concise one-page business proposal upon admission. This proposal should outline an innovative and novel business idea, detailing access to business premises, office space, and land for production, where applicable.

It should also highlight the adaptability of the selected value chain to the project location, the availability of a market for the product or service within the targeted value chains, prevailing risks and mitigation strategies, and the availability of necessary licenses and permits. Projects focused on value addition, aggregation, marketing, agricultural services, and distribution will receive priority consideration.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications by filling out the online form available at the provided link.

Candidates can also access detailed application instructions through the ENABLE Youth website at enableyouth.kilimo.go.ke and the Ministry of Agriculture website at kilimo.go.ke under the “VACANCIES” or “MEDIA CENTRE – ADVERTISEMENTS” sections.

All applications must be submitted by October 30, 2024. Candidates should specify whether they are applying as standard or accelerator incubatees based on the provided criteria.