Health CS Barasa Announces Mental Health Initiatives for Healthcare Workers

The Ministry of Health will launch workplace mental wellness programs for healthcare workers nationwide, Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Wednesday. This initiative follows the tragic suicide of a medical intern at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital in Kiambu County on Sunday.

The intern, Desree Moraa Obwogi, was found dead on the balcony of her apartment at night. A suicide note revealed that challenges in her working environment contributed to her decision.

In her statement, Barasa described Moraa as a dedicated healthcare professional with great potential, noting that the wellness programs will honor her memory.

“Dr. Obwogi’s death serves as a stark reminder of the silent struggles that many, including those in the healthcare profession, often endure,” she said.

CS Barasa mentioned that the wellness programs aim to strengthen support systems, ensuring that those facing challenges do not feel alone.

“As a frontline caregiver, she devoted herself to improving the lives of others, yet we are reminded that even those who provide care sometimes face unseen battles,” Barasa added. She called for a renewed commitment to addressing the growing mental health burden in the country.

Moraa, 27, had worked at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital for four weeks after transferring from Nakuru Level 5 Hospital. She was last seen at the facility on Sunday after completing a demanding 36-hour shift.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr. Devji Atellah, Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU), attributed Moraa’s death to work-related pressure and poor working conditions.

“Moraa was working under very difficult, dangerous, and indecent conditions that did not guarantee her safety and overall well-being,” Atellah said.