Kenya Reports Two New Mpox Cases in Makueni and Kajiado

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two new Mpox cases in Makueni and Kajiado counties, bringing the total number of cases in Kenya to seven.

In a statement, the ministry reported that these cases are distributed across seven counties: Taita Taveta, Busia, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Makueni, and Kajiado, with each county having one case. Fortunately, the health ministry noted that there have been no reported deaths among the confirmed cases so far.

In the last 24 hours, health officials screened 16,033 travelers at points of entry (POEs), contributing to a total of 1,002,621 travelers screened across 26 POEs since the outbreak began. The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) has tested 190 samples from 28 counties, with seven testing positive, 178 negative, and five samples currently undergoing testing.

To prevent further spread of Mpox, the ministry urges the public to avoid close physical contact with infected individuals or those displaying symptoms. Additionally, the public should refrain from touching items such as bedding or clothing used by infected individuals.

The ministry also advises limiting the number of sexual partners to reduce exposure risk and encourages regular handwashing with soap and water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Finally, individuals should avoid contact with wild animals and refrain from consuming bushmeat.