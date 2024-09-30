DCI and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Rescue Two Abducted Children in Nairobi

A joint team from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, along with detectives from DCI Kabete, has successfully apprehended a suspect involved in child abduction and rescued two young victims.

After a meticulous investigation, the suspect, Mary Akinyi Mulamula, who had been evading authorities, was arrested in Kabete, Nairobi.

The arrest was triggered by a report of a stolen child from Muchingu, Mukango Sub-Location, Virhembe Location in Kakamega County, on June 6, 2024.

On that day, the suspect deceived the family, convincing a shamba boy that she was taking the child to Kakamega for registration in a sponsorship program, which promised a monthly stipend of Kes.9,000.

However, Mulamula disappeared with the child, leaving the family distraught and fearing for the child’s safety.

After tireless efforts, investigators managed to track down and rescue the victim along with another abducted child. Mulamula was arrested during the operation and is currently in police custody.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reaffirmed its commitment to fighting human trafficking and protecting children’s rights as they work to bring the suspect to justice.