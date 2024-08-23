Why People Come from Far and Wide to Fish the Nairobi Waterways

Kenya is known around the world for its incredible array of animals. Safaris and wildlife tours setting off from Nairobi are among the most popular activities for tourists visiting the capital.

While many want to see an elephant, giraffe, hippopotamus, lion, or rhinoceros, there’s also a diverse array of fish to catch both in the nearby waterways to the city and over on the coast.

There are so many great angling spots close to Nairobi and further afield in Kenya, so it’s not a surprise that so many people come here to cast a line.

While fishing has long been a hot favorite for tourists and visitors, the activity has seen a surge in popularity of late.

When looking at the entertainment scene as a whole, it’s clear to see what’s helping to fuel this newest wave of angling action.

Fishing taking center stage

Fishing used to have a bit of a reputation as a dull activity for people who don’t want to do very much all day. Then came the stacks of fishing TV shows like River Monsters and Wicked Tuna.

They show anglers battling against some of the most iconic fish in the world, demonstrating the smarts and athleticism needed to wrangle these legendary fish.

Wicked Tuna continues to draw a viewer count that averages 400,000 on Nat Geo in the US alone.

Then, there’s the fishing game fad. At online casinos, so many of the most popular games are about fishing.

The fishing mechanic present in most of these slots is sought after by online slot spinners. In them, you usually need to land an angler symbol to collect up all of the real cash values that the different fish symbols swim around with.

It makes for a thematic feature that leans heavily into fishing, which is why these slots are so popular at online casinos.

Casting a line near Nairobi

If you’re looking for an idyllic day of fishing by a lake, you can’t go wrong with the nearby Lake Naivasha and Lake Oloiden. Neither are too far from the capital, and both hold the kind of fish that everyone likes to catch inland.

You’ll find the likes of the black bass, carp, and tilapia in these waters, which is why the African fish eagles love to patrol the skies overhead. For fly fishing day trips, look to Aberdare National Park and Mt Kenya National Park.

While it’s not exactly a quick trip, you can venture out to the coast to take on some of the most challenging fish in the world.

Not only are sharks very common off the Kenyan coast, but so too are tuna giant trevally, dorado, kingfish, barracuda, marlin, sailfish, wahoo, and broadbill swordfish.

While you may not have heard of a wahoo, it’s a stunning fish with silver stripes that can grow to massive sizes. If you hook one, you’re in for a wild ride!

Fishing is picking up steam in Kenya’s tourism sector thanks to the combination of popular entertainment products featuring the sport and more people discovering the array of incredible fish to catch here.