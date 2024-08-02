Uncollected Passports to Be Disposed of: Ministry Issues Urgent Notice

On Thursday, the Ministry of Interior instructed all Kenyans to collect their passports before a 6-month deadline expires.

The Directorate of Immigration (DIS) warned that uncollected passports would be disposed of if not picked up within the specified period. This measure aims to help the Immigration Department free up storage space for processed documents.

The Ministry emphasized that this directive complies with Section 31 of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act.

“This follows laws and regulations on the disposal of uncollected goods and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations on delivering travel documents,” the notice explained.

To streamline the passport collection process, the Immigration Department has removed the requirement for appointments. “We have introduced mechanisms to enhance transparency, enable self-tracking, and provide prompt feedback,” the department announced.

Kenyans can now check their passport application status by sending an SMS with their eCitizen tracking number.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior has set up dedicated Migrant Labour counters across the country to speed up passport applications and support Kenyans seeking jobs abroad.

“Applicants should present their documents, including proof of intent from the relevant institution,” advised the Ministry.