45-Day Traffic Disruption Announced for Nairobi’s CBD Starting August 31

Motorists using the Haile Selassie and Uhuru Highway roundabout to enter Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) have been notified to expect a 45-day traffic disruption.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced that this disruption will facilitate planned construction work at the site. According to the agency’s notice, the interruption will begin on Saturday, August 31 and end on Tuesday, October 15.

KeNHA explained that the traffic disruption is due to scheduled roadworks to construct a pedestrian underpass in the area. To minimize inconvenience, the agency has set up alternative entry and exit routes for motorists and is urging them to cooperate with traffic officers who will be stationed at the site to help manage traffic flow.

Vehicles traveling from Upper Hill towards Waiyaki Way will be directed to use a diversion at Greenpark, while those coming from Mombasa Road to Waiyaki Way will also utilize the Greenpark diversion.

In contrast, motorists traveling from Waiyaki Way to Mombasa Road should use the diversion at Rubis Petrol Station.

Drivers heading from the CBD to Mombasa Road can choose either the Rubis Petrol Station diversion or the Ring Road behind Neno Evangelism Church.

Fortunately, vehicles moving between the CBD and Upper Hill will not face any disruptions.