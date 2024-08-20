On 11 May local time, the three-day “China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo into Africa” first-stop activities in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, came to a successful conclusion.

The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo has been successfully held in Changsha, Hunan Province for three times since 2019, and this event is the first in the series of China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo into Africa.

During the event, the 2024 China (Changsha) Engineering Machinery Remanufacturing (Second hand) Equipment Economic and Trade Matchmaking Conference (Kenya Station)was successfully held.

This conference was hosted by Changsha Municipal Bureau of Commerce, organised by Hunan Guozhong Zhilian Construction Machinery Research Institute, and co-organised by Hunan Remanufactured Engineering Machinery Export Industry Alliance and Changsha Construction Machinery Industry Association.

More than 30 entrepreneurial representatives from China and Kenya gathered in Nairobi to explore the space for cooperation and precise cooperation through face-to-face demand exchange.

Chen Yahui, President of Kenya Hunan Chamber of Commerce, said that Kenya’s political stability, infrastructure market is vast, the demand for construction machinery, especially second-hand construction machinery is huge, but the lack of second-hand construction machinery in Kenya, professional suppliers and service providers, and I hope to join hands with the Hunan Construction Machinery Second-hand Equipment Export Industry Alliance, for China’s second-hand construction machinery into Africa to pave the way for the bridge.

Yuan Zhen, Secretary General of the Association and Secretary General of Hunan Remanufactured Engineering Machinery Export Industry Alliance, introduced in detail the business scope, main products and organisational advantages of the Union.

He said that Changsha, as the “capital of construction machinery”, has a strong industrial chain and excellent supporting facilities, and looked forward to more in-depth co-operation with Kenyan enterprises to jointly develop the market and achieve mutual benefit and win-win situation.

At the scene of the event, enterprises from both sides actively docked and also held a signing ceremony for economic and trade co-operation.

Hunan Remanufactured Engineering Machinery Export Industry Alliance and Continental Logistics Network Co. Ltd signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

According to the agreement, the two sides will deepen strategic cooperation, focus on the export of construction machinery remanufacturing (second-hand) equipment, strengthen the mutual recognition of standards, further improve the economic and trade exchanges between the two sides, and jointly build a new model for Changsha’s export of construction machinery remanufacturing (second-hand) equipment to Africa.

“We have been seeking reliable and guaranteed quality used equipment suppliers, and would like to further communicate and deepen co-operation with the alliance!” During the exchange at the meeting, Bao Le, General Manager of Far East Group, a representative of Chinese enterprises in Kenya, enthusiastically expressed his willingness to co-operate.

The representatives of the participating enterprises were also full of expectations for the cooperation between the two places, and expressed the beautiful vision of continuously promoting the development of China-Africa cooperation and achieving common development and prosperity.

The successful holding of this economic and trade exchange and docking meeting has further promoted the economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Changsha and Kenya.

On the basis of mutual understanding and mutual benefit, the two sides will carry out exchanges and cooperation on construction machinery remanufacturing (second-hand) equipment, push forward new progress in economic and trade relations between the two sides, and build a more solid and lasting bridge for China-Africa cooperation.