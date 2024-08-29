Suspects Plead Not Guilty in High-Stakes KES.116M Fraud Case Targeting Pakistani National

Three suspects, Abdul Razak Rehan, Mohammed Amin Suleiman, and Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim, faced charges at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, accused of defrauding a Pakistani national of over Kes. 116 million.

The suspects allegedly orchestrated a complex scam involving a scrap metal and car battery syndicate. They lured the victim to Kenya with promises of lucrative business opportunities in the industry.

Upon arrival, Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim reportedly directed the victim to register a company, demanding Kes. 7 million for the process.

The victim handed this money to Mohammed Amin Suleiman and Abdul Razak Rehan Shul, who were posing as high-ranking officials—one as an accountant at the registrar of companies and the other as a personal assistant to the Deputy President.

Following this, the victim was pressured to make additional payments for various fabricated expenses, including warehouse rent, scrap metal and battery purchases, customs duties, and special permits. By the time the scam was uncovered, the victim had lost a staggering Kes. 116 million.

Investigators, who examined financial records and document authenticity, discovered that the permits issued to the victim were forged and did not originate from any government offices. This revelation triggered a manhunt for the suspects, who were tracked through detailed analysis of their geo-locations and movements.

The suspects were eventually apprehended and brought before the Milimani Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges. The court set their bond at Kes. 5 million each, with an additional requirement of one surety. The case is scheduled for mention on September 9, 2024.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) urged anyone who may have fallen victim to this or similar fraud schemes to report to the DCI Headquarters, their nearest police station, or via the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling 0800 722 203.