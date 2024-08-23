Sakaja: Nairobi’s Water Crisis to Ease as New Supply System Nears Completion

Nairobi residents will soon experience a significant improvement in their water supply, as announced by Governor Johnson Sakaja. This announcement follows the completion of the Northern Water Collector Tunnel, which is set to deliver an additional 140 million liters of water daily to the city’s distribution system.

Governor Sakaja made this promise during a recent tour of the Gigiri Reservoir and pumping station. He noted that the increased supply will help alleviate the chronic water shortages affecting various areas of the city, including Eastlands, Kabete, and Lang’ata.

The governor said Nairobians who have been facing water supply issues, receiving water only once a week, can now expect that frequency to increase to two or even three times a week as the new system comes online.

“We are committed to achieving water justice in Nairobi,” Sakaja stated.

The governor also highlighted the importance of water quality, explaining that engineers from the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) conduct rigorous tests every 30 minutes to ensure the water meets the highest safety and quality standards. “Our goal is to reduce the reliance on borehole water, which often poses a risk of waterborne diseases,” he added.

The Northern Water Collector Tunnel, which will soon supply 85 percent of Nairobi’s water needs, marks a crucial step in addressing the city’s water crisis.

Equitable Distribution

However, Sakaja acknowledged that equitable distribution remains a challenge, as the city’s growing population necessitates careful management of water rationing.

“We have secured commitments from our partners in South East Asia, who have pledged over $100 million (KES 129 billion) to support Nairobi’s water sector,” he said.

With Nairobi’s population projected to reach 10 million by 2050, Sakaja emphasized that investing in robust water infrastructure is both necessary and urgent. In addition to these infrastructure improvements, he praised the NWSC for its financial performance, highlighting their record collection of KES 10.7 billion in water bill payments during the last fiscal year.

“This milestone is unprecedented, and we are now looking to implement more advanced technologies in water billing to further enhance our efficiency,” he stated.

NWSC Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna echoed the governor’s optimism, confirming that the integration of the new water supply from the Northern Water Collector Tunnel is on schedule for completion by October.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that this project is ready within the next eight weeks, bringing much-needed relief to Nairobi’s residents,” Engineer Muguna affirmed.