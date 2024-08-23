Govt Unveils Plan to Address Visa Processing Challenges for Migrant Workers

To streamline visa processing and create opportunities for skilled Kenyan migrant workers, the government is leveraging international labor agreements as part of a broader strategy to reduce unemployment. This initiative targets the nation’s graduates, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the increasing global demand for specialized skills.

During a recent training session in Kilifi for 25 nurses recruited to work in Australia, State Labour and Skills Development PS Shadrack Mwadime addressed concerns that the government is focusing on exporting unskilled labor. He emphasized that the government is actively working to secure international positions for Kenyan graduates across various professions.

“Our focus on skilled labor is central to our strategy for reducing the high number of unemployed graduates and helping them seize global opportunities,” Mwadime explained.

“We are negotiating international labor agreements to open new employment avenues and simplify the documentation process for graduates seeking jobs abroad.”

Collaborations with recruitment agencies

Mwadime highlighted ongoing collaborations with recruitment agencies, including Kenstria Agency, which has been facilitating the placement of nurses in Australia every three months.

He also revealed that the government is finalizing agreements with countries like Germany to accelerate visa processing for Kenyan professionals.

“We have thoroughly discussed visa processing challenges,” Mwadime said. “The agreements we are finalizing will expedite the process. For instance, our arrangement with Germany includes deploying additional officials to their embassy in Nairobi to speed up visa approvals.”

The PS also noted that the government’s efforts extend beyond the medical field. “We’re not just focusing on nurses. We have agreements in place that will benefit ICT experts, medical doctors, engineers, and even teachers. Recently, Kenyan teachers have secured positions in the United States,” he added.

According to Mwadime, the government is committed to organizing and structuring the migration of Kenyan professionals. “Our goal is to ensure that Kenyans migrate in an organized and systematic manner, unlike the haphazard approach of the past,” he said.

Fredrick Kahoria, co-founder of Kenstria Agency, noted that this is the third round of recruitment they have conducted this year, with 25 nurses selected in each round.

“We launched this program earlier this year, and it has successfully secured international opportunities for our graduates,” Kahoria said.