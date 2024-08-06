Gachagua Claims Ex-NIS Officer He Hired Was Shot by Assassins to Intimidate Him

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that a former NIS official he hired was tracked and shot by hired assassins.

In an interview with Kikuyu vernacular stations, Gachagua revealed that he had employed the ex-NIS officer, who had been dismissed from the National Intelligence Service, to help tackle illicit brew.

Gachagua stated that individuals aiming to intimidate him followed the officer and shot him. The bullet missed his head and hit his shoulder.

“To instill fear in me, as the officer was leaving his home in Kileleshwa, someone on a motorbike shot at him. The bullet missed his head and struck his shoulder. He spent a week at Nairobi Hospital where doctors removed the bullet,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President further claimed that certain state entities, specifically the NIS and DCI, are being used to target and intimidate him.

In the same interview, he alleged that his phone calls, as well as those of his close associates, are being intercepted.

“Every person I call has their conversations tapped and recorded. They are then questioned about what they wanted from me, despite my position as Deputy President,” he added.

These allegations follow Gachagua’s recent criticism of NIS Director Noordin Hajji. He had accused Hajji of providing misleading information to President William Ruto during the nationwide protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in June.

Gachagua called for Hajji’s resignation, accusing him of failing to properly advise the president on the country’s direction.