Kenya Power: Last Chance for Prepaid Meter Updates Before Deadline

To avoid service disruptions, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is calling upon customers to update their prepaid meters before the August 31st deadline. This reminder follows a campaign launched in mid-June, which encouraged prepaid customers to upgrade their meter software to maintain uninterrupted electricity access.

Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror, stated, “We have received a positive response to the update initiative and appreciate those who have already completed the process. We have scheduled updates for all prepaid meters and urge those who have not yet updated to do so before the deadline to prevent service interruptions.”

The update is part of a global effort to standardize prepaid meters by adopting the Standard Transfer Specification (STS), a universal method aimed at enhancing token security.

Dr. Siror noted, “The phased approach has effectively managed customer demand and reduced system delays, making it easier for customers to purchase tokens and receive update codes.”

To update their meters, customers need to purchase at least one unit of electricity and enter the codes provided in the token SMS. Kenya Power will then send two codes via SMS: a reset code and an update code. The updating process is free of charge.

Before starting the update, customers should ensure they have loaded all previous tokens into their meters. Failure to complete the update by the deadline will prevent the meter from accepting new electricity tokens.

Customers facing issues with the SMS platform can get assistance through the company’s self-service platform by dialing *977.