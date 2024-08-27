Raila Odinga Shares His Vision for Africa if Elected AUC Chairperson

Raila Odinga has outlined his priorities and strategies for transforming Africa if elected as the chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC). The former Prime Minister aims to focus on economic transformation, boosting intra-Africa trade, achieving financial independence, and promoting gender equity and equality.

President William Ruto will officially announce Raila as Kenya’s candidate for the AUC chairmanship today Tuesday, August 27.

Key Pillars of Raila’s Agenda

Raila’s eight-point agenda includes agricultural transformation, climate action, continental integration, and peace and security. “As a lifelong Pan-Africanist, I will offer participatory leadership to ensure delivery on the priorities of the African peoples as envisioned in the African Union Agenda 2063,” Raila states.

He envisions a united Africa marked by peace, prosperity, and progress for all. Raila calls on the continent to harness its vast human and natural resources, blending the energy of its youth with the vision and wisdom of its leaders.

Strengthening Continental Integration

Raila emphasizes the importance of strengthening regional integration and cooperation to promote trade, infrastructure development, and economic growth. “I will support Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and drive initiatives to enhance continental unity and prosperity,” he says.

Economic Transformation and Intra-Africa Trade

To boost economic transformation, Raila highlights the need for sustainable and equitable socio-economic growth. He plans to create an environment that supports business growth, attracts investment, and encourages innovation and entrepreneurship.

On intra-Africa trade, Raila sees the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a pivotal opportunity to establish a common market and increase trade within the continent. He points out that intra-African trade is currently the lowest among continents, limiting economic independence and interdependence. “I will advocate for open skies, visa policy harmonization, and infrastructure development to facilitate seamless connectivity and movement of goods and people across Africa,” Raila notes.

Advancing Financial Independence

Raila stresses the need for Africa to achieve financial independence by mobilizing domestic resources and reducing reliance on external funding. He plans to rally member states and engage the private sector to finance African Union priorities, ensuring sustainable development and meeting continental goals. Additionally, Raila will push for reform of the global financial architecture to secure Africa’s equitable participation in global economic decisions.

Focus on Agricultural Transformation and Climate Action

Raila challenges Africa to transform its agri-food systems to be more efficient, inclusive, and resilient. He aims to safeguard food systems from predatory practices and promote sustainable food production, agribusiness, and agricultural modernization. “I will strengthen food security, create jobs, and improve livelihoods,” he asserts.

Climate action is another critical component of Raila’s agenda. He believes that African people should not suffer from a crisis they did not create. “I will raise Africa’s voice at international forums on climate change, climate action, and climate justice,” Raila promises.

Commitment to Peace and Security

On peace and security, Raila emphasizes conflict prevention and resolution. He plans to work with leaders to address the root causes of instability and promote functional institutions to create a conducive environment for Africa’s prosperity.

Raila previously served the African Union as the High Representative for Infrastructure Development from 2018 to 2023.