Media House Threatens Legal Action Over EPL Broadcast Rights in Kenya

The Standard Group PLC has issued a warning to the public and radio stations in Kenya about the broadcasting of English Premier League (EPL) matches for the 2024/25 season.

In a notice released on Monday, August 26, the media house confirmed that it holds the exclusive radio broadcast rights for live EPL commentaries in Kenya. “The Standard Group is pleased to announce that we hold the exclusive radio broadcast rights for the English Premier League in Kenya for the 2024/2025 season,” the notice read.

The Standard Group clarified that its exclusive license prohibits other radio stations in Kenya from broadcasting EPL matches. The media house warned that it would take legal action against any station that airs these matches without authorization.

“This exclusive license means that no other radio broadcaster is authorized to transmit or broadcast EPL matches within Kenya. Unauthorized broadcasting or attempts to transmit these matches will violate our exclusive rights and will result in legal action,” the Standard Group stated.

The media house encouraged EPL fans to tune in to its stations—Radio Maisha, Spice FM, and Berur FM—for the most comprehensive and exclusive coverage of the matches throughout the season.

The Standard Group emphasized that its exclusive rights involve complex licensing agreements, granting them sole authority to present EPL matches to fans in Kenya.

This exclusivity prevents other broadcasters from airing the same matches in the region, ensuring the protection of their acquired rights.