Bolt Raises Fare by 10% to Boost Driver Earnings and Service Quality

Bolt, a popular ride-hailing service platform, announced a 10 percent fare increase in Kenya on Monday to address concerns about driver earnings. Th e company said this increase reflects its commitment to fair compensation and improved working conditions for its drivers.

Linda Ndung’u, Bolt’s General Manager, said the company is actively engaging with its driver community to understand their challenges.

“Feedback highlighted the need for a fare adjustment to help drivers maintain sustainable earnings while continuing to provide safe, reliable, and high-quality service to riders across Kenya,” Ndung’u explained.

The new fare structure includes a 10% increase in the base fare for all rides booked through the platform. For example, a ride that previously cost Kes. 200 will now be priced at Kes.. 220.

Bolt emphasized that this adjustment aims to enhance drivers’ earnings, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their services. It will also help maintain the high standards of service that riders expect from the platform.

The fare hike follows recent protests by digital taxi drivers, who have voiced concerns over decreasing prices per kilometer despite rising fuel costs and the overall increase in the cost of living.

In response to these concerns, Ndung’u noted, “This fare adjustment is not just a price change but also a step towards acknowledging the value our drivers bring to the platform every day. We believe this move will help our drivers earn a fair wage, allowing them to continue providing reliable and safe transportation for our riders.”

This decision comes shortly after Uber also increased its prices to address similar driver concerns.