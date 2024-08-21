NSSF Announces 131 Job Vacancies Across Multiple Departments – Apply Now!

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has announced 131 job openings, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for various positions across its head office and branches nationwide. The fund is seeking to recruit motivated and suitably qualified individuals for roles in different departments, offering opportunities to contribute to the organization’s mission.

Among the advertised positions are ICT Officer II roles, Compliance Officer II positions, Fingerprints Officer II roles, and a Human Resource Officer II position. These roles are critical in supporting the fund’s operations and ensuring that it continues to meet its objectives effectively.

NSSF plans to hire three ICT Officers for its head office. Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field from a recognized institution. In addition to their academic qualifications, candidates should be proficient in computer applications, which are essential for the role.

The fund has also opened 41 positions for Compliance Officers. To qualify, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Business Administration, Law, Public Relations, Marketing, or a related field from a recognized institution. These roles will play a crucial part in ensuring that the fund adheres to regulatory standards and maintains its integrity.

For those with a background in forensic science, NSSF is offering 14 Fingerprint Officer II positions. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in Forensic Science or a related field from a recognized institution. These roles are vital for the fund’s security and identification processes.

The fund is also looking to fill two positions for Assistant Records Management Officers III, one position for a Human Resource Manager, and one for a Security Officer. The Security Officer role requires a bachelor’s degree in Criminology or a security-related field.

Meanwhile, there are 35 Office Administrator II positions available, providing administrative support across the organization.

In addition to these roles, NSSF is recruiting 23 Drivers to serve at both its head office and field offices. To be considered, candidates must have a minimum KCSE grade of D (Plain) or its equivalent, a valid driving license, and at least two years of driving experience.

They must also have completed a first aid certificate course, possess a valid certificate of good conduct, and have passed a practical driving test conducted by the ministry responsible for transport.

Individuals with a KCSE grade of D- are encouraged to apply for the 11 vacant Office Assistant positions.

Interested candidates can find more details about these vacancies and the application procedures on the NSSF website. Applications must be submitted by Monday, September 9, 2024, no later than 5:00 p.m. (EAT). Candidates are required to submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, certified copies of certificates and testimonials, and a certified copy of their National ID Card.

Applications can be sent by post or delivered by hand in an envelope clearly marked with the position applied for. Hand-delivered applications should be submitted to the Mail Registry, Ground Floor, Block A – Western Wing, Social Security House, Bishops Road.

If applying for multiple positions, candidates must submit separate applications for each role, with each envelope clearly indicating the specific position. All application letters should be addressed to:

The Managing Trustee/CEO

National Social Security Fund (NSSF)

P.O. Box 30599 – 00100

NAIROBI.