MoH Reports Full Recovery of Mpox Patient; Ongoing Contact Tracing and Monitoring

The truck driver who was the first to test positive for the Mpox virus in the country has fully recovered. Health PS Mary Muthoni confirmed this on Tuesday, August 6, adding that no additional cases have been reported in the country.

Muthoni explained that the patient, who initially presented with a generalized rash, was identified at Taveta One Stop Border Point on July 22, 2024. The patient had traveled through Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

At Taveta Sub-County Hospital, clinicians initially suspected either chickenpox or Mpox.

“Skin lesion samples were collected, and the National Public Health Laboratories confirmed Mpox on July 29, 2024. Other reference laboratories in the national network validated these findings. The patient has since recovered,” Muthoni stated.

Despite the patient’s recovery, Muthoni emphasized that due to Mpox’s infectious nature and in accordance with international Mpox response guidelines, the Ministry of Health and the County Health Department of Taita Taveta have begun tracing all individuals who had close contact with the patient.

“We are tracing all his close contacts at his workplace, the hospital where he was admitted, and along his travel routes. As of now, no additional cases have been confirmed in the country,” Muthoni added.

The MoH is also collaborating with neighboring countries to trace contacts and identify potential cases. Muthoni highlighted that Mpox outbreaks are currently active in the DRC, Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

In response, the Ministry has deployed a rapid response team to support investigations in the affected counties. They have also activated Public Health Emergency Operation Centres nationwide and established incident management teams to coordinate response efforts.

All counties have been advised to inform the public about the Mpox outbreak and promote preventive measures. These measures include frequent handwashing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, seeking early treatment if infected, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.

The MoH has provided emergency hotline numbers for the public to report suspected cases and seek more information about the outbreak. The hotline numbers are 719, 0729 471 414, and 0732 353 535.

“The ministry is working closely with County Government authorities and all relevant partners to ensure that all necessary interventions are implemented to protect citizens from the outbreak,” Muthoni said.