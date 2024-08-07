Gen Z Issues Press Freedom Demands to Media Before August 8 Protests

Gen Z has issued a set of demands to media houses across the country in anticipation of the Nane Nane March scheduled for August 8, 2024.

In an open letter addressed to all media outlets, the youthful protesters underscored the media’s essential role as watchdogs and a voice for the voiceless in society.

The letter reminded media houses of their critical responsibility, especially during the ongoing youth-led peaceful protests.

“We want to remind you that you have a responsibility to act as the watchdog and the voice of the voiceless, particularly during the ongoing youth-led peaceful protests,” the letter stated.

The Gen Zs also highlighted the importance of press freedom, urging media organizations to resist government influence and uphold their independence.

“Article 34 of the constitution guarantees you press freedom. That freedom isn’t a favor from State House but a constitutional protection,” the letter emphasized. “You should not act under the whims of the government or any state agency. You MUST be as independent as possible,” they urged.

‘Constructive Headlines’

Moreover, the Gen Zs called on media houses to adopt more constructive headlines that accurately reflect their push for positive reforms and national change.

“We demand that you use more accurate and constructive headlines such as ‘Pro-Good Governance Protests/Protesters,’ ‘Brave Young Kenyans,’ ‘Voices for Change,’ etc.,” the letter specified.

The Gen Zs urged media organizations to avoid labeling them as anti-government protesters, clarifying that their struggle is against poor governance rather than the government itself.

“Kindly desist from labeling us as ‘anti-government protesters,’” they remarked. “We oppose bad governance, opulence among leaders, incompetence, corruption, unemployment, the high cost of living, greed among MPs (whom we call ‘Mpigs’), and Ruto’s pathological lies,” they added.

Live Coverage of Nane Nane March

The protesters also requested live coverage of the upcoming Nane Nane event to document and expose police brutality and state-sponsored violence.

“We request you to provide live coverage, a glimpse-by-glimpse account of how the protests will unfold in Nairobi and other parts of the country during the #NaneNaneMarch,” the letter stated.

“Your live reportage is crucial as it will reveal police brutality against peaceful protesters and the criminal acts of state-sponsored goons hired to incite chaos and falsely blame it on us,” they explained.

The youth expressed their determination to fight for their rights and urged all media houses to fulfill their responsibilities by providing fair and accurate coverage.

Nevertheless, the Gen Zs warned against colluding with oppressors, asserting that the media must remain a steadfast ally in their fight for justice and accountability. “We warn you not to collude with our oppressors, as you are and will always be our last line of defense,” they said.

In their letter, the Gen Zs praised KTN News for its commitment to independent reporting while condemning Citizen TV for its lack of coverage of previous protests.

“We applaud KTN News for resisting government intimidation. Similarly, we strongly condemn Citizen TV for failing to cover the live events of the July 23 protests,” they stated.