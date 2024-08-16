Kenya’s SGR Premium Class Welcomes African Ambassadors on Maiden Voyage

On Wednesday, August 14, Kenya Railways launched its new premium class coaches on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger trains, marking a significant upgrade in its service offerings. The inaugural trip saw more than 20 Nairobi-based African ambassadors invited to experience the new service on a journey from Nairobi to Mombasa.

Welcoming the ambassadors aboard, Mr. Philip Mainga, Managing Director of Kenya Railways Corporation, said, “Just to let you know, you are the first passengers to travel on the maiden pre trial launch of premium class on our SGR. Please relax, have refreshments before dinner is served.”

This move symbolizes Kenya Railways’ commitment to enhancing the travel experience along one of its most important routes.

The premium service is priced at Kes.12,000 for adults and Kes.6,000 for children between the ages of 3 and 11 for one-way travel. A round-trip ticket costs Kes.20,000, designed to provide a more luxurious and comfortable journey for passengers traveling between Nairobi and Mombasa.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar, who attended the launch, announced the government’s plans to extend SGR Phase 2B from Naivasha to Kisumu, a distance of 362 kilometers. This phase will include a branch line to Kisumu Port.

“We will also construct Phase 2C, a 106-kilometer stretch from Kisumu to Malaba,” he added, highlighting the government’s vision for expanded rail connectivity.

Dr. Abraham Korir Sing’oei, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, also spoke at the event. He emphasized that connectivity is essential for the continent’s development, transformation, and progress.

“We need an Africa that is interconnected, which is the vision of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. Without connectivity, we cannot realize the AFCTA,” he said.