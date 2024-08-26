Kware Dumpsite Victim Identified by DNA; Family Denied Burial Permission

DNA results have confirmed that Wilkister Ososo, a 27-year-old hawker who went missing on June 19 in Mukuru Kwa Reuben, was among the women murdered and dumped at the Kware dumpsite.

Despite this confirmation, authorities have prevented her family from burying her. The family reported that, although the DNA test verified Wilkister’s identity, they were informed that some body parts were still missing.

The police had only recovered the upper torso of the 27-year-old, which was badly damaged. “We went to the lab for DNA tests. The results confirmed a positive match. They found the body, but it was only the upper torso,” Georgia Ososo, Wilkister’s aunt, explained.

She added, “The lower part of her body is still missing, so we have been told they cannot release the body for burial.”

As the investigation continues, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited Wilkister’s home to question her mother. Celine Ososo expressed frustration, noting that the police had shown no progress in the case. She also lamented that after receiving the DNA results, the prime suspect escaped custody, further diminishing their hopes for justice.

“What pains me is that my child went missing, and now her body has been found. Her phone was discovered at the home of the prime suspect. Yet, we later learned that the main suspect escaped custody,” Celine Ososo said.

She added, “The DNA results came back a day before the man escaped. The police assured us we would get justice, but now I wonder how we will ever achieve that.”