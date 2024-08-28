KRA Introduces New Hiring Policy to Promote Diversity After High Court Ruling

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) plans to implement a new hiring policy to promote diversity and inclusivity after facing backlash over ethnic imbalances in its recruitment process.

This decision comes in response to a March 2024 High Court ruling that nullified KRA’s recruitment of 1,406 revenue service assistants last year. The court found that the hiring process unfairly favored the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities, thereby disadvantaging other ethnic groups.

The case, filed by Peter Orogo, brought to light these disparities. Of the 1,406 recruits, 785 (55.8 percent) were from the Kikuyu community, while the remaining 621 were from other communities across Kenya. As a result, the High Court barred KRA from further recruitment until it developed a policy ensuring ethnic diversity and regional balance.

In response, KRA announced the development of a new diversity and inclusion policy. This policy focuses on achieving proportionate representation of all ethnic communities, enforcing the two-thirds gender rule, promoting affirmative action for youth and marginalized groups, and progressively realizing five percent representation for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

KRA admitted that representation gaps still exist despite having 38 of Kenya’s 48 ethnic communities represented in its workforce, accounting for 79 percent of the nation’s ethnic diversity. However, two communities remain over-represented, four are under-represented, and ten have no representation at all.

To address these imbalances, the new hiring policy will ensure that all job vacancies are widely advertised, with special encouragement for applications from the 10 non-represented and four under-represented ethnic communities.

KRA noted that shortlisting would follow criteria that support under-represented groups, emphasizing inclusivity regarding ethnic diversity, gender, and opportunities for PWDs.

The tax authority also plans to conduct interviews for entry-level positions (KRA 1 to KRA 3) regionally when possible. If regional interviews aren’t feasible, KRA will reimburse transport and accommodation costs for candidates. Additionally, KRA will provide reasonable accommodations for candidates with disabilities during interviews.

As part of its affirmative action efforts, KRA will ring-fence specific jobs and develop succession plans.

“The Authority shall develop a succession management plan to include affirmative action programmes, which promote the continued onboarding of the youth and according of training opportunities including mentorship and coaching programs for career progression,” the taxman said.

The authority will also implement initiatives to recruit more youth and offer training opportunities, including mentorship and coaching programs, to support career growth.