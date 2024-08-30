How Sakaja Plans to Reduce Nairobi’s Legal Costs by Hiring 46 Lawyers

Nairobi County has partnered with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to enhance its legal services by hiring 46 lawyers directly. This initiative, announced by Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday, is designed to reduce the county’s pending legal bills and curb excessive legal costs.

Governor Sakaja emphasized that the county aims to streamline its legal expenses by providing fixed salaries to these new lawyers, who will be stationed at City Hall.

With 26 lawyers already on staff, Sakaja stated that increasing the legal team will minimize the need for outsourcing, which has historically contributed to the county’s financial challenges.

“Every sector within the county government needs legal counsel,” Sakaja explained. “Litigation, conveyancing, contracting, compliance, and legislative affairs all require proper legal guidance.”

In addition to reducing outsourcing, the newly hired lawyers will address the Kes.21 billion in pending legal bills inherited from the previous administration. These legal payments have been a source of controversy, attracting scrutiny from investigative agencies.

Governor Sakaja also announced that the partnership with LSK will play a crucial role in developing the legal framework for public-private partnerships, particularly for the upcoming ICT infrastructure upgrade at City Court.

“We are improving the ICT infrastructure at City Court to speed up justice delivery, ensuring minor cases are resolved promptly without unnecessary delays,” Sakaja affirmed.

LSK Nairobi Branch Chairman Eric Kivuva expressed full support for this collaboration, pledging to work together to enhance legal services for Nairobi’s residents. The partnership will include developing specialized training programs, participating in Legal Aid initiatives, engaging in the legislative process, and collaborating during the Annual LSK Conference and other activities.