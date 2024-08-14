Househelp Admits to Stealing KES.683,000 Ring and Selling It for KES.4,000

On Monday, Violet Ndukwe Lijodi and Francis Mwima appeared in Milimani Law Courts, facing charges for stealing a gold ring valued at USD 5,300 (Ksh. 683,000).

Prosecutors allege that Violet, employed as a househelp in Runda Acacia Grove, stole the ring belonging to Norah Mitchell Were between August 3 and August 8, 2024, and sold it to Francis for Ksh. 4,000.

The prosecution revealed that Norah was on holiday and staying with a relative at Runda Estate when the ring went missing.

Violet admitted her guilt, while Francis denied the charges.

“Your Honour, I beg for forgiveness from this court and from Mama Norah, from whom I stole the ring. I did not know it was a valuable jewel to her. I confessed to her that I took the ring from her bag,” Violet explained.

She acknowledged selling the ring to a second-hand dealer at Kawangware market and revealed she took the ring on August 3, before starting her days off.

Violet appealed to Magistrate Ndobi for leniency, citing her ailing father and three children who rely on her for support.

“Mimi sikuwa najua. Naomba hii korti inisamehe kwa sababu ya watoto wangu,” Violet pleaded with the court, sobbing uncontrollably.

Violet was arrested on August 8, 2024, and charged alongside Francis Mwima, 35. Francis’ defense requested bail, arguing that he poses no flight risk. His lawyer noted that Francis was arrested at his workplace, has two brothers working in Nairobi, and seeks an opportunity to clear his name.

“We request lenient bail terms and ask the court to consider any additional orders it deems appropriate,” his lawyer stated.

The court ordered the preparation of a sentencing report and granted Francis bail of Ksh. 500,000 or a bond of Ksh. 1 million. The case will be mentioned again on September 5, 2024.