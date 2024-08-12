Govt to Cover 80% of University Costs: PS Inyangala Defends New University Funding Model

Dr. Beatrice Inyangala, Principal Secretary for Higher Education, has firmly defended the new university funding model, describing it as the best option for Kenyan parents. She emphasized that the new model significantly reduces the financial burden on families by lowering the amount they need to pay for their children’s university education.

According to Dr. Inyangala, the government will cover a substantial portion of the tuition fees. “Families will only need to contribute between 5% and 40% of the program’s cost. I can assure you that some families will pay as little as Ksh3,000 in school fees per semester for their children in university,” she said.

The Principal Secretary rejected claims that the new model would make university education unaffordable and out of reach for most families, calling these assertions untrue.

“There is absolutely no reason why any child should be unable to access university education or participate in any program,” Dr. Inyangala stated at an event in Shinyalu, Kakamega County.

“The government is standing with its people, supporting them, and meeting them at their various levels of need.”

Addressing concerns about rising costs, she assured, “There has been this debate about whether we have increased the cost of university programs. I want to assure you that we have not increased the cost of programs.”

Dr. Inyangala explained that the government is committed to covering up to 80% of the cost of university programs. Families will be responsible for the remaining 20%, with additional support from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)