Delays in Funding Threaten Kenyan-led Mission, Haitian PM Conille Says

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has voiced concerns about delays in funding for the Kenyan-led mission aimed at stabilizing Haiti. He warned that these delays could endanger the entire operation and undermine the credibility of the transitional government.

“People are living under very difficult conditions. They want to see tangible action and progress,” Conille said. “Unfortunately, the resources are insufficient and not arriving quickly enough. While we understand the numerous global emergencies and the strain on international aid, there is still hope.”

Conille stressed the critical need to address Haiti’s immediate needs despite global challenges. He highlighted the potential consequences of failing to meet the mission’s funding requirements, noting that unmet expectations could lead to significant setbacks.

“The arrival of the Kenyans has raised hopes, and we must meet these expectations, or the entire system, including the credibility of the transitional government, could collapse,” he stated.

On August 8, international partners supporting Haiti’s security sector gathered at the Montana Hotel for a joint forum, with Conille as the chief guest. The meeting, chaired by Canadian Ambassador to Haiti André François Giroux, was crucial for ensuring alignment and unified action among international actors.

Giroux underscored the importance of the MSS mission to Haiti and stressed the need for full support from all parties involved.

Conille appealed to international partners to bolster support for Haiti, particularly the Haitian National Police (HNP). Despite their numbers, the HNP are grappling with inadequate resources and weapons. Conille called for urgent action as Haiti approaches its general elections next year.

“There is a pressing need to ensure security, as it is essential for free and fair elections,” he emphasized.

MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge requested the rapid and timely delivery of additional equipment to enhance the mission’s effectiveness and support the HNP’s operations. He noted that, although the mission is still in the pre-deployment stage, he is committed to utilizing all available resources to assist the HNP in addressing gang activities.

“This has resulted in continuous day and night patrols conducted jointly by MSS and HNP,” Otunge said. He assured that these efforts would continue to recover all critical government infrastructure currently controlled by gangs.

Otunge promised to remain dedicated to the Haitian people, whose primary desire is to see peace restored so they can conduct their businesses without gang interference. He expressed gratitude for the support from the UN and praised the visit by the USG as a demonstration of commitment. He also acknowledged the equipment and weapons already delivered during the pre-deployment phase and anticipated further supplies.