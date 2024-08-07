Enhanced Linda Mama Program to Relaunch with Increased Benefits

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has announced that the government will reintroduce an enhanced version of the Linda Mama program. This free maternal healthcare initiative will return under the same name and offer additional benefits to expectant mothers.

Muthoni emphasized that the program will be a key component of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), specifically allocated to support mothers and babies.

She explained that the program will operate independently under SHIF, ensuring comprehensive care without out-of-pocket expenses for members.

“This is going to be a stand-alone program under SHIF, just like it used to be, to take care of mothers and babies,” she explained.

With the enhanced benefits, the program will now provide Kes.11,000 for normal deliveries and Kes.32,000 for caesarean deliveries.

Muthoni also revealed that some funds have already been allocated for the program, with plans to secure additional funding as the new budget-making process begins.

The decision to improve the program came in response to public demand, and Muthoni highlighted that public participation is currently ongoing. This participation allows citizens to voice their suggestions on the contents of the new Linda Mama program, ensuring it meets the needs and expectations of the community.