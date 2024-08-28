Eliud Owalo Transitions Ministry Duties to Margaret Ndung’u, Begins New Role as Deputy Chief of Staff

Former Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo officially handed over his responsibilities to the newly sworn-in CS Margaret Ndung’u. The handover ceremony took place at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Telposta Towers, Nairobi, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani, Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy Eng. John Tanui, and other senior ministry officials.

After leaving his Cabinet position, Owalo has been appointed Deputy Chief of Staff, where he will manage performance and delivery for the government.

In his new role, Owalo met with the Public Service Management Unit to start his responsibilities. “In my new role as the Deputy Chief of Staff responsible for Performance and Delivery Management in Government, I have today had an early morning meeting with the Public Service Performance Management Unit,” he said.

The meeting was led by Secretary for Performance Contracting, Mr. Joshua Mwiranga. Owalo emphasized that the 5th Administration, under President Dr. William Samoei Ruto, aims to enhance and institutionalize performance management and contracting across all levels of government.

“Accountability for Results is imperative!” Owalo declared.