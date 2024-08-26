Didmus Barasa Dismisses EACC Summons, Claims Bribery Allegations are Civil, Not Criminal

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has announced that he will not comply with the summons issued by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which link him to bribery allegations.

Speaking on Sunday after news of the EACC summons emerged, Barasa maintained that the matter is a civil issue, not a criminal one, and should not fall under the EACC’s jurisdiction.

During a press conference yesterday, Barasa accused a former gubernatorial candidate of orchestrating the allegations against him. He claimed that the accusations stemmed from a dispute over a debt repayment.

According to Barasa, he had lent the former candidate Kes.4 million to support a campaign. However, he says this amount remains unpaid.

Barasa clarified the situation by saying, “I borrowed Ksh2 million from the former candidate as a soft loan. When the time came for repayment, I reminded the candidate, ‘You borrowed Ksh4 million from me during the campaigns and you haven’t paid it back.’ That’s why I didn’t pay the loan.”

Barasa claimed that the former candidate initially took him to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but the case was dismissed since it was deemed a civil matter, not a criminal one. He alleged that after this, the same individual approached the EACC, filing a complaint that led to the first set of summons against him.

“I told the EACC that I would not honour the summon because the EACC cannot be used as a debt collection centre. If I have not fulfilled the financial obligation, it is because of the disagreement between me and the person,” Barasa stated.

Barasa alleged that the accusations against him had shifted, with claims now being made that he was involved in corruption. He expressed his discontent with the EACC’s involvement, saying, “I must remind the EACC that they have a serious mandate according to our constitution. They have no role in assisting this individual in recovering the loan given to me. The documents show why the loan was deposited into my account. Let the person take the matter to a civil court, and we will resolve it there.”

He reiterated, “I will not comply with your summons because this issue is beyond your jurisdiction.”

In a letter dated August 21, the EACC requested that Barasa appear before them on Tuesday, August 27, for the recording of his statement. The Commission stated that it is investigating bribery allegations against him and emphasized that this was the second opportunity being offered to the MP to address the charges.

The letter from the EACC reads, “The Commission gives you a second chance to respond to the bribery allegations against you. Therefore, you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, on August 27, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.”

The EACC also issued a warning to Barasa, cautioning him about the consequences of not complying with the summons.

“Please be aware that if you do not show up to respond to these allegations, this inquiry will proceed to its conclusion, and appropriate recommendations will be made without further reference to you,” the letter stated.