Bisexual Kenyan Man Avoids Deportation as Canada Issues One-Year Residency Permit

Charles Mwangi, a bisexual man living in Canada, was granted a one-year temporary residency just a day before his scheduled deportation to Kenya. Mwangi, 48, faced deportation on Sunday, August 25, due to his undocumented status after his refugee claim was denied in 2021 and subsequent appeals were unsuccessful.

Mwangi had actively sought support by launching multiple petitions, organizing protests, and filing an emergency application with the United Nations Human Rights Committee, with backing from the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change.

The UN application revealed that the adjudicator denied Mwangi’s refugee claim, citing doubts about his credibility as a bisexual man. The adjudicator also highlighted that Mwangi is married with two children.

Despite this, Mwangi had submitted a sworn testimony and the testimony of a man he was reportedly dating in Toronto. Mwangi claimed he fled Kenya in 2019 due to death threats and abuse related to his sexuality.

Mwangi explained that Kenya criminalizes same-sex relationships, and human rights groups have reported extensive discrimination, harassment, and violence against LGBTQ individuals, with police frequently identified as perpetrators.

“Before coming to Canada, I was told that people like me would be safe. Now, my life is at risk again due to the impending deportation on August 25, 2024—less than two weeks away,” Mwangi stated in his petition. He added, “Kenya is considering laws similar to those in Uganda, which could lead to executions of people like me. The media is full of reports about the targeting of gay individuals.”

Upon arriving in Canada, Mwangi worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic as a personal support worker.

“I cared for elderly people when no one else would. I now work as a housekeeper and personal support worker at two shelters for youth and adults in Toronto,” he said in a past interview.

In response to his situation, the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change has announced that Mwangi will lead a demonstration in Toronto on September 15. The protest will be part of a nationwide effort against racism and in support of immigrant justice.

The organization highlighted that Mwangi continues his work at two Toronto shelters and previously contributed to long-term care homes during the pandemic, emphasizing that he came to Canada believing it was a safe haven for LGBTQ+ individuals.