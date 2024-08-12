Decision Pending on Two Men Accused of Carrying Grenades Outside Jimi Wanjigi’s Home

A Nairobi court will today decide the fate of two casual laborers, Duncan Odhiambo Otieno and Calvin Ochieng’ Odongo, who were allegedly arrested with four hand grenades in a vehicle parked outside the home of businessman and Safina Party leader, Jimi Wanjigi.

Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi will rule on whether to approve a police request to detain Otieno and Odongo for 14 days for further interrogation or to release them on bond.

Defense lawyer John Andati, representing the accused, has advocated for their release on bond. Andati asserted that Otieno and Odongo, as casual workers for Wanjigi, have no knowledge of the alleged dangerous weapons found in the vehicle. He argued that only the police could identify the source of the hand grenades and urged the magistrate to release the two suspects on bond.

According to state prosecutors James Gachoka and Herbert Sonye, police arrested Otieno and Odongo on August 8, 2024. The arrest occurred after a contingent of police officers allegedly trailed Wanjigi from the Central Business District (CBD) during the Nane Nane demonstrations to his Muthaiga residence.

Police reportedly intercepted a Toyota Prado with the registration number KDC 883R outside Wanjigi’s home in Muthaiga Estate, Nairobi. Although they managed to apprehend Otieno and Odongo, the driver of the vehicle escaped.

Lead investigator Police Constable Andrew Njagi urged Magistrate Ochoi to approve the police request to detain the two for 14 days, allowing a multi-agency team of officers to complete their investigations.

Njagi requested a custodial order from the court to detain the suspects, which he argues is necessary to enable the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to complete its inquiries. PC Njagi informed the magistrate that the police are investigating a case of possession of explosives, which violates section 6 (1) as read with section 29 of the Explosive Act, Chapter 116 of the Laws of Kenya.

Prosecutor Gachoka, pressing for the detention of Otieno and Odongo, informed the court that the police intercepted the motor vehicle on Muthaiga Road as it attempted to enter Mr. Wanjigi’s home.

“Police recovered four explosives hand grenades, two pocket phones, seven pocket phone chargers, three mobile phones, and a national identity card belonging to Elijah Karangu Wathuku,” he told the court.

Mr. Wanjigi has denied any knowledge of the hand grenades or the other items found in the vehicle.

Last week, Ochoi directed the suspects to be held at Central Police Station until August 12, 2024, when he will render a ruling.