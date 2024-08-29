Babu Owino Hits Back at Museveni’s Accusations of Political Interference

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has responded to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s accusations of meddling in Uganda’s politics.

Museveni made the allegations on Tuesday while endorsing Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson at State House in Nairobi. He claimed that Owino was involved with Uganda’s opposition, citing intelligence reports he had received.

“There are some individuals in Raila’s group who I don’t think know what they are doing. I am a consumer of intelligence services, so I always see intelligence reports,” Museveni said.

“There is a character named Babu. I always see Babu interacting with anti-NRM groups. I had never accused him before, but now I am accusing him.”

Hours after Museveni’s speech, Babu Owino took to Twitter (X) to address the Ugandan President’s remarks. Owino reaffirmed his commitment to democracy and shared details of his own political journey, highlighting his humble beginnings and his understanding of the challenges faced by the poor.

“I thank President Museveni for supporting Baba’s bid for AUC Chairmanship. However, as a young leader in Kenya, having grown up in poverty, I know what it means to lack,” Owino said.

Adding, “If you tell me that you’ve slept hungry, I know what it means to lack food because I’ve been through that. If you tell me that you lack school fees, I will feel you because I know what it is to lack school fees. Because of the challenges that we face in Kenya and Africa, we as leaders are meant to provide solutions.”

‘Shackles of Oppression’

Owino advocated for the rights of the Ugandan people through democratic values, arguing that Africans deserve alternative visions of leadership to overcome oppression and poverty.

“As Babu Owino, I stand for a democratic society where a child in Kenya will receive proper medication, and education and will equally get a job. Equally, a child in Uganda should receive the same treatment as a child in Kenya,” he asserted.

“Because of this, we must offer alternative visions of leadership that will save Africans from the shackles of oppression and the jaws of poverty.”

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also weighed in, condemning Museveni for his public attack on Owino.

“Whatever beef Museveni has with Babu Owino, I strongly object to the manner of his attack on a young Kenyan leader on our own soil,” Sifuna stated.

He went on, “Kenya is a country ruled by law and if there is any objectionable conduct on the part of Babu, there are diplomatic channels to convey that to Kenyan Authorities and let the law take its cause. “To use a Presidential Podium to make such grave accusations against a Kenyan is a NO!”