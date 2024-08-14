Arati Warns Gachagua: ODM Prepared to Assist Ruto if Mt. Kenya Causes Trouble

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has announced that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is ready to collaborate with President William Ruto.

During a ceremony in Kisii on Tuesday, where he joined Ruto for the groundbreaking of the Kisii Cancer Centre, Arati urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to continue supporting the President. He warned that if the Mt. Kenya region creates difficulties for Ruto, ODM will step in to assist him.

“Mheshimiwa Naibu wa Rais, Kaa pamoja na Rais. Lakini mkikoroga yeye ule upande mwingine sisi kama ODM tuko tayari kutembea na yeye,” Arati stated, translating to, “Honorable Deputy President, stand by the President. But if you make things difficult for him on the other side, we in ODM are willing to support him.”

Arati also encouraged leaders to set aside their differences and unite for the benefit of the people. He urged all leaders to back President Ruto in fulfilling his promises during the remainder of his first term.

“I want to plead with the leaders who are here, let’s put our differences aside and work with the President for the remaining time to ensure development reaches the people,” Arati said.