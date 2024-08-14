Ruto’s Message to Critics of Broad-Based Government

President William Ruto has strongly defended his broad-based government against critics, urging a focus on national unity over individual or political interests.

Speaking in Keumbu, Kisii County, on Tuesday, Ruto underscored the importance of prioritizing the country’s welfare above all else.

Ruto addressed concerns from some leaders who oppose his efforts to unite Kenyans under one government.

“I see some leaders have an issue with the unity of Kenyans and with the government I have formed to bring Kenyans together. I want to tell these leaders that there comes a time when national unity, Kenya’s progress, and the transformation of our country are more important than political parties, alliances, and ethnic groups,” he stated.

The President highlighted that working for the common good of the country is a higher patriotic duty than catering to personal interests. He emphasized that this is not the time for Kenyans to be divided, nor is it a moment to focus on individual agendas.

According to Ruto, Kenya’s potential as a great nation lies in the unity and collaboration of its people.

Ruto further urged leaders to recognize the value of unity and cooperation, stressing that the progress, unity, and transformation of Kenya should take precedence over individualism and narrow interests.

“I am asking those leaders who are yet to turn around and believe there is value in unity, working together and closing ranks. We, the people of Kenya, are working for the progress of the nation, for the unity of the nation, and for the transformation of Kenya. This is not the time for us to be disunited. This is not the time to think about selfish interests of leaders. This is not the time to think about our political formations,” he added.

Ruto’s message was clear: national unity and progress must come before any personal or political ambitions.