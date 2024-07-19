X Influencer Francis Gaitho Charged for Spreading False Information on Kware Killings and Massacres

Social media influencer Francis Gaitho is facing legal action for allegedly spreading false information, particularly concerning the arrest of the prime suspect in the Kware killings by the DCI.

The prosecution claims that on July 15, 2024, at approximately 1400 hours, Gaitho deliberately published misleading information through his X social media account from an undisclosed location.

Gaitho, who police reportedly sought during an incident involving veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho, is accused of asserting that the DCI provided incorrect details about the Kware dumpsite killings suspect, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha.

The X (Twitter) blogger also purportedly posted details about alleged massacres in Githurai and Rongai, alongside reports of missing individuals. Prosecutors argue that Gaitho intended for this information to be accepted and acted upon as true.

The charge sheet states, “While using his X social media account @FGaitho237 from an unknown location, he knowingly published false information, alleging, ‘The DCI-Kenya have released the names and photo of Collins Jomaisu Khalisia as the so-called serial killer linked to the bodies found at Kware Dumpsites. However, there is no public record of such a name, but cross-referencing the images on the X reveals that his name is Jairus Onkundi, a graduate from Meru University of Science and Technology. Government Propagandists like @ItsMutai and @TheStar Kenya have gone full-throttle running unverified names which don’t appear anywhere on social media.'”

The charge sheet further alleges, “It’s a desperate move meant to pacify the restless masses who have voted that Ruto must vacate office because he cannot kill us and lead us. The Githurai and Rongai massacres, which are being suppressed by the corrupt mainstream and international that triggered escalated reports of missing persons and not before the protest.”

At the Milimani senior principal magistrate Robinson Ondieki’s court, Francis Gaitho denied the charges and requested lenient bond terms through his legal counsel.

Despite arguments that Gaitho posed no flight risk, the Director of Public Prosecutions urged the court to mandate the surrender of Gaitho’s passport.

Ultimately, Gaitho was released on a cash bail of Kes.30,000, with the case set for mention on August 1st.