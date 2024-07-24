Wetangula Announces Vetting of All New Cabinet Nominees

All Cabinet nominees will undergo vetting, Speaker Moses Wetangula communicated to the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

The Speaker announced the names of the 10 nominees selected by the President for appointment to the Offices of Cabinet Secretary, including those retained by President William Ruto in the fresh nominations unveiled last Friday.

On Tuesday, however, President Ruto reassigned Aden Duale from the Defence Ministry to the Environment docket.

Soipan Tuya, initially nominated for the Environment Ministry, has been moved to the powerful Defence Ministry.

Notably, Rebecca Miano, who was nominated for the Attorney General post, was also absent from the list submitted to Parliament for consideration and approval.

“In view of the foregoing and pursuant to the provisions of section 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act of 2011, as read together with Standing Order 42(3), I hereby refer the Message from the President, together with the curriculum vitae of the nominees, to the Committee on Appointments,” Wetangula stated.

Wetang’ula said he would forward the names of the 10 nominees and their curriculum vitae to the Committee on Appointments for consideration.

“The Committee on Appointments is expected to immediately notify the nominees and the public, commence the necessary approval hearings, and table its report in the House promptly to ensure the nominees are considered within the stipulated timelines,” the Speaker stated.

He added that the committee is expected, pursuant to section 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, to consider the matter and table a report in the House within 28 days.