US-Based Kenyans Issue Demands to Ruto, Including Recall of US Amb. Meg Whitman

Kenyans residing in Washington DC, USA, have presented a series of demands to President William Ruto, highlighting significant concerns and calling for immediate action on several fronts.

Their demands include the urgent release of individuals detained during the nationwide protests against the contentious Finance Bill 2024, which saw demonstrations in 35 of Kenya’s 47 counties.

The Kenyan diaspora in the US, led by spokesperson Fan Murianki, has openly rejected President Ruto’s plan to engage the public through the newly announced National Multi-Sectoral Forum. Instead, they urged the President to directly address the Gen Z population in Kenya. They believe this demographic, which played a crucial role in the protests, deserves direct communication from the Head of State.

In a strongly worded letter to the Kenyan government, the diaspora accused President Ruto of branding Gen Z protesters as criminals. They argue that this was an attempt to justify the excessive use of police force, which tragically resulted in numerous deaths.

The letter stated, “Despite withdrawing the Finance Bill on June 26, 2024, President Ruto has avoided accountability for his shoot-to-kill orders. His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, distanced himself from the Black Tuesday killings, blaming security agents for the extrajudicial killings.”

Furthermore, the group demanded the release of the remains of those killed in the Githurai shootout on the night of June 25, alleging that the state had taken possession of them. They also called for the immediate recall of the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, accusing her of acting as the “Ruto regime’s official fixer” and working to legitimize his administration.

The diaspora expressed alarm over the involvement of several US Congress members, including Rep Vern Buchanan, Rep Gwen Moore, Rep Dan Kildee, Rep Neal Dunn, Rep Jodey Arrington, and Rep Drew Ferguson, who visited the Kenyan Parliament on June 19.

They urged these legislators to retract their public support for the Ruto regime, which they believe lends undue legitimacy to the controversial Kenya Kwanza government.

Addressing the broader economic context, the Kenyan diaspora criticized the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its role in the Finance Bill 2024. They noted that the bill was drafted to comply with the IMF’s Structural Adjustment Programme, aimed at securing concessional financing under the Extended Credit Facility.

The diaspora demands that IMF Mission Chief to Kenya, Haimanot Teferra, take responsibility for the economic conditions that have spurred widespread civil unrest in Kenya. They highlighted their direct impact, stating, “As a diaspora, we are directly affected by over-taxation as we send Sh671 billion in remittances, targeted by the Ruto regime and IMF fiscal policies that fuel corruption.”

The group also commended the Kenya Red Cross and health workers who risked their lives to provide emergency care to injured protesters. To support these crucial efforts, the Kenyan diaspora in the US is planning a fundraising campaign, demonstrating their continued commitment to aiding their compatriots back home during these turbulent times.