Govt Addresses Reports of Missing Fertilizer Donated by Russia to Kenya

The Ministry of Agriculture has refuted recent reports claiming that a shipment of fertilizer donated by the Russian Government to Kenya cannot be located.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that 564 tonnes of fertilizer donated by Russia went missing in transit.

In response, the Ministry, through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), clarified that the consignment was received and managed by NCPB, responsible for its distribution.

“NCPB has confirmed that the entire received quantity has been accounted for and transported for blending and granulation purposes,” the Ministry’s statement assured.

The expected amount of the donated consignment was 34,400MT. However, upon arrival and clearance, NCPB received 33,835MT, representing 98.36% of the manifest quantity.

“The resulting shortfall was 1.64%. In the shipping industry, a tolerable loss of up to 5% is considered acceptable. Therefore, the reported loss on the consignment (1.64%) falls within acceptable limits,” clarified the board.

The Ministry reiterated that the fertilizer donation was stipulated for delivery to the port, hence no shipping costs were incurred by the government.