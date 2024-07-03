DP Gachagua Reveals His Sons Did Not Support Ruto’s State House Bid

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed his sons did not initially support William Ruto’s bid for the presidency.

Riggy G shared this revelation during a church service at Kaplong Deliverance Church in Sotik, Bomet County, on Sunday. He stated that the issue was so significant that when he suggested his family vote together, the decision was split, with two votes against two in their family of four.

While his sons, Keith and Kevin, were hesitant to oppose the former government led by Uhuru Kenyatta, Gachagua believed Ruto was the right candidate for the presidency. He added that, as the head of the family, he made the final decision, which led to his children eventually supporting Ruto.

“At times, we would cross each other and we would ask their mother to solve the matter. Let me tell you, the days we were supporting President William Ruto, we faced a lot of problems because we were going against the government’s directions and we really had it tough,” he said.

Gachagua also revealed that the previous regime urged him to withdraw his support for Ruto.

He claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration even threatened to jail him, filing numerous court cases against him.

“Nonetheless, I decided to stay with President Ruto because I believed in the destination he had for us. My wife, Pastor Dorcas, supported me. We were now two people against two, and as the chairman of the meeting, I cast the final vote, and we all agreed to support Ruto,” he said.