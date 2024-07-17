The biggest away victory of “Atletico Madrid” in the history of the Spanish championship

“Atlético” from Madrid professes a closed style of play. Therefore, we should not expect a large number of goals in matches with its participation. It is easy to follow this team in a reliable betting shop. Register, get 1xBet gift and enjoy the game.

In the 2023/2024 season, the team unexpectedly set a new achievement in La Liga. The club managed to defeat “Rayon Vallecano” in an away game with a score of 0:7. It is a record away win for the “Atlético”. It seems that even the fans themselves and the club’s coaching staff did not expect that the team could produce such a colorful performance.

Previously, “Atlético” scored 7 and even 8 goals in away games in La Liga. However, in those meetings, the team invariably conceded 2-3 goals. In addition, they were back in the first half of the XX century. Therefore, the current victory has definitely gone down in history and remembered by fans. It is easy to follow the club even today at 1xBet, create a profile here, get gift and earn money on bets.

Overall, that victory was very significant for the club. The team managed to believe in its strengths and joined the championship race. Therefore, the triumph was also important from a psychological point of view. In the end, “Atlético” was far from winning the gold medals. However, that record-breaking victory will remain in the club’s history for a long time to come.

What helped the team achieve a record-breaking win?

The defeat with a score of 0:7 came as a surprise to many. In general, it is difficult to predict such a result. In any case, for “Atlético” that victory turned out to be historic. If the club is interesting to fans even today, you can follow them in a top office. Register, specify promo code for 1xBet and get an increased bonus.

Returning to the historical achievement of the “Mattress Makers”, we note that among the main factors of the successful game of “Atlético” should be highlighted:

There was excellent co-operation between the players. In their actions, there were no faults, misfires. As a result, they confidently beat the defense of the “Rayo Vallecano”. Bright performances of the leaders. For example, Álvaro Morata showed himself well. The Spaniard came on as a substitute in the course of the meeting and managed to score a double. Lack of motivation of “Rayo” players. In the second half, they gave up playing and allowed the “Mattress Makers” to score 4 goals in 14 minutes.

All this allowed the team to achieve a historic victory. That match will go down in the statistical books. It is easy to follow the team in a top betting shop. Create a profile on 1xBet, specify promo code for this company, and the increased prize will not keep you waiting. You can dispose of it at your discretion.