Six ODM MPs Face Recall After Backing Ruto’s Finance Bill 2024

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has taken a decisive step towards recalling six Members of Parliament elected on the party ticket. Identified for potential recall are Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Elijah Kanchory (Kajiado Central), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Following a Central Committee meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday, ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addressed journalists, emphasizing that these MPs had ignored their constituents’ wishes regarding the Finance Bill, 2024, which has since been withdrawn amidst protests.

Sifuna cited their breach of oath and disregard for voter interests as grounds for initiating the recall.

“ODM shall initiate and lead recall processes in the following constituencies due to the current office holders’ repeated violation of their sacred oath and the constituents’ wishes. They include Gem, Bondo, Navakholo, Kajiado Central, Ikolomani, and Suba South,” stated Sifuna.

Simultaneously, Sifuna criticized the Kenya Kwanza administration, interpreting the recent storming of Parliament by protesters as a vote of no confidence. He urged President William Ruto’s government to acknowledge the public sentiment, asserting, “In our view, the events of June 25, 2024, constituted a vote of no confidence in the Ruto regime. It is evident that Ruto fails to grasp this reality, as evidenced by his contentious proposals on economic management following the rejection of the tax bill.”

The Senator rebuked Ruto’s response, accusing him of deflecting blame onto Kenyan citizens instead of addressing systemic issues such as wastage, opulence, and corruption within his administration.

“Instead of focusing on combating wasteful spending and corruption, Ruto retaliates against the people by threatening to slash funding for the Judiciary and county governments,” remarked Sifuna.

Additionally, Sifuna criticized President Ruto for minimizing the gravity of the protests, urging the Kenya Kwanza administration to take responsibility for the fatalities, injuries, and property destruction sustained during the demonstrations.