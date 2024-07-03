Three Suspects Granted Bail for Theft of Powdered Milk Seized by KRA

On Tuesday, authorities charged three individuals at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi for allegedly stealing powdered milk confiscated by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The accused, Florance Muiruri, Moses Odhiambo, and Daniel Ngugi, faced charges related to the theft of 1,511 25-kilogram bags of condemned milk. The incident took place at Sambot Ship’s Contractors in Mombasa on May 3, 2023.

In addition to theft, prosecutors charged the trio with tampering with goods under customs control.

The powdered milk in question had been seized by the KRA and was marked for destruction due to its condemned status.

During their court appearance before Chief Magistrate Victor Wakhumile, all three individuals pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court granted them a bond of Kes.200,000 each, with an alternative option of cash bail set at Kes.100,000.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 15, during which further proceedings will take place.