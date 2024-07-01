Ruto Told To Sack Incompetent and Corrupt Ministers and Advisors

The All Saints’ Cathedral has urged President William Ruto to dismiss incompetent and corrupt Cabinet Secretaries and advisors in his cabinet.

In a statement, the Cathedral’s Provost Reverend Canon Evans Omollo said some individuals surrounding the President do not seem to have the nation’s best interests at heart. The clergy stated that sacking inept members of his administration would restore Kenyans’ confidence in his leadership.

“Fire incompetent and corrupt state officers beginning with Cabinet Secretaries who have been adversely mentioned in corruption cases as well as those who have failed to offer honest and selfless advice,” the clergyman said.

The church also challenged the President to outline practical measures to curb government over-expenditure.

“Let Kenyans see things changing from using lavish cars, overrepresentation in foreign trips, unnecessary and obnoxious per diems, bloated staff in public service among others,” Omollo added.

He further advised the Head of State to abolish unnecessary offices like those of Chief Administrative Secretaries and personal advisers.

“Create an environment for businesses to thrive by giving tax incentives to Small and Medium Enterprises as a way of widening the tax bracket which will result in increased revenue collection,” the church added.

All Saints’ Cathedral announced that it will host an interdenominational memorial and prayer service next Sunday, in response to the deadly protests witnessed across the country.

Omollo said the agenda is to pray for the nation, for those injured during the protests, and to remember those who lost their lives.

“We invite you to share with those affected and join us on this day,” Omollo said.

The Reverend also condemned the use of excessive force by the police in containing protests on Tuesday.

He said that despite the cathedral opening its doors as a refuge for youthful protesters, police officers stormed the compound, firing tear gas and live bullets.

“During the protests and demonstrations that rocked the country on Tuesday 25” June 2024. All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi (ASC) opened the gates ot over 3,000 protesters; majority of whom were Gen Z to take refuge from furious police officers who were under orders not to alow any peaceful protest contrary ot Article 73 of the constitution. We are sad that despite seeking refuge ni the House of God, police officers lobbed several tear gas canisters within hte compound affecting several people.

“Spent cartridges used within the compound are in our custody,” Omollo added.

The clergyman further demanded an apology from the police force for desecrating a place of worship.

“Later, that evening at 4.30pm, a contingent of officers stormed the compound of ASC threatening everyone they found, ordering unarmed peaceful youth to lie down and they shot live bullets indiscriminately in the compound. Spent cartridges used within the compound are in our custody. The protestors had to be evacuated for safety into the CTC and Chapter House,” Omollo said.

“We condemn this careless encroachment into a consecrated place of worship. the sanctity of which must be respected in the same manner we expect respect of protected public infrastructure. We therefore demand an apology from the inspector Genera of Police, for his officers nearly deconsecrating our place of worship.”