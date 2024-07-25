Ruto Confirms Pay Rise for Police and Prison Officers Starting This Month

President William Ruto announced the government’s commitment to implementing a salary increase for prison and police officers starting this month.

During the swearing-in ceremony for the new Prisons Service Commissioner General, Patrick Mwiti Arandu, at State House on Wednesday morning, President Ruto announced that officers will receive the first installment of their salary increment this month.

This pay rise follows the recommendations of the Taskforce led by former Chief Justice David Maraga last year.

“As part of our commitment made last year, we will enhance salaries starting this month. Prison officers and all security agencies will receive the first installment of their salary increase,” Ruto said.

President Ruto also extended his support to Commissioner Arandu, urging him to utilize the prison land to boost national food security and improve housing conditions for officers.

“You enter office with great potential. I look forward to working with you to advance the Kenya Prisons Service to the next level,” Ruto stated.

He congratulated Arandu for his years of dedicated service and assured him of both his personal support and the government’s backing in transforming the service into a model of correctional excellence.

“We are shifting our correctional practices from punishment to rehabilitation to empower prisoners and prepare them for productive roles in our society,” Ruto added.

The President also set clear expectations for Arandu, including contributing to the national tree-planting initiative to combat climate change, improving food security by using arable land for food production, and providing exceptional leadership to the Kenya Prisons Service.

Arandu will replace Brigadier John Wariobah, who is taking terminal leave until the end of his tenure. In his first 100 days, Arandu has pledged to prioritize modernizing the prisons department.