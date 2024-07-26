Peter Salasya’s Financial Woes: Court Summons MP for Debt Default

The Kakamega Small Claims Court (SCC) has summoned Mumias East MP Peter Salasya to appear on August 1, 2024, to explain why he should not be arrested and jailed for six months for failing to settle his longstanding debt.

Kakamega SCC adjudicator Carolyne Cheriuiyot instructed Salasya to appear in person or through his advocate to address his failure to repay businessman Robert Lutta the sum of Ksh 565,712.

The court issued these orders after Lutta applied to change the method of executing the decree. This development came after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula filed an objection, arguing that the car Lutta planned to auction to recover the debt was co-owned by the National Assembly.

Lutta informed the court that he could not attach Salasya’s salary since the MP declared a net monthly pay of Ksh 3,222. Consequently, Lutta opted for Salasya’s arrest and civil detention until the debt was settled.

Salasya Payslip

Earlier this month, Salasya shared his payslip on social media, revealing a meager net income of Ksh 2,364 for June. The payslip details Salasya’s basic salary as Ksh 435,301, with additional allowances including Ksh 140,201 for administration, Ksh 150,000 for housing, Ksh 67,500 as a housing top-up, Ksh 15,000 for airtime, and Ksh 356,525 for transport.

These allowances raised his gross salary to Ksh 1,164,527. However, significant deductions reduced his net pay drastically. Deductions included Ksh 360,466 for PAYE, Ksh 541,947 for a mortgage, Ksh 54,847 for the pension fund, Ksh 16,455 for the Housing Levy, and Ksh 1,700 for NHIF.

Other deductions totaled Ksh 85,981 for a car loan, Ksh 4,640 for ration and messing, Ksh 5,000 for the Kenya Young Parliament Association (KYPA), and Ksh 10,000 each for Sacco deposits, Housing Shares, and Pacoso shares, plus Ksh 1,124 for car loan life insurance.

In total, Salasya’s deductions amounted to Ksh 1,162,162, leaving him with a net salary of Ksh 2,364.

It is however worth noting that the authenticity of Salasya’s payslip remains subject to independent verification.